Chargers' Corey Liuget Suing Former Trainer for Injecting PEDs Without Consent

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has filed a lawsuit against his former trainer, Ian Danney, for injecting him with performance-enhancing drugs without his consent, according to TMZ Sports.

Liuget provided a full statement about the lawsuit, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The defensive lineman has been suspended for the first four games of the season after violating the league's policy on PEDs, but he says his former trainer is responsible and is seeking $15 million in damages as a result.

The situation first took place in Nov. 2017, with the player getting treatment for a broken foot. Danney told Liuget he was injecting him with an anti-inflammatory and he failed a drug test two days later.

This argument is in line with what Liuget said immediately after the news of the suspension.

"As part of my training program, I placed my trust in someone who, in hindsight, was not well-versed in the NFL's policy on banned substances," he said in a team statement, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "As players, we're told time and again that the NFL holds you responsible for anything in your body. Even if you take it accidentally, it's on you. Pretty cut and dry."



Liuget has started 100 of the 102 games he has played in his seven-year career, but the suspension will take away four game checks as well as damage his reputation when he enters free agency.

Per Spotrac, the 28-year-old has a cap hit of about $4.7 million this season and $9.5 million in 2019 before possibly hitting free agency in 2020.