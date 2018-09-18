B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 18, 2018

  1. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  2. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  3. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  4. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  5. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  6. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  7. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  8. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  9. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  10. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  11. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  12. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  13. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  14. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  15. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  16. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  17. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  18. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  19. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  20. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

Right Arrow Icon

Week 2 has ended for the NFL, and with it came an avalanche of fantasy points. We had some incredible performances from all around the league, but also some terrible injuries.  Matt Camp is here to tell you who has earned your trust and who should be set free.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Takes Over 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Takes Over 📈

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Skipped Work Monday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Skipped Work Monday

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Tomlin Says AB Hasn't Asked for Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tomlin Says AB Hasn't Asked for Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Freeman: Tomlin Has Lost His Locker Room

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Freeman: Tomlin Has Lost His Locker Room

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report