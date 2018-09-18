NFL Surprise Standout Leaders Through Week 2

NFL Surprise Standout Leaders Through Week 2September 18, 2018
There are some surprise names atop the NFL's list of leading passers, receivers and rushers after two weeks. Can you guess which players are dominating those statistical categories?
Most fans probably wouldn't have projected the above trio to be dominating early in the season. A pair of Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been lighting it up and headline the list, while a running back that wasn't even expected to be the starter for his team coming into the 2018 season is the NFL's leader in rushing yards.
Kudos to the fans who correctly identified all three players. And kudos to those players for vastly exceeding expectations so early in the 2018 campaign.
