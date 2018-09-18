Simms & Lefkoe: What Happened to Bortles?! Mahomes Breakdown, AB's Tweet

Bleacher Report

It's our Week 2 recap pod!

Blake Bortles led the Jaguars to a win over the Patriots. Patrick Mahomes is balling out for the Chiefs. And Antonio Brown is asking for trades on Twitter?

Warning: contains NSFW language.

