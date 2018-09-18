Waiver Wire Week 3: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

For fantasy football managers, Week 2 either pulled you away from the drop button or served as a better reason to pick up a player on the waiver wire.

Sometimes, it takes two games to identify a trend, which allows fantasy owners to make informed decisions. Last week, we saw teams define an early method of winning games.

In the fantasy football realm, these patterns are important. Owners should take note since tweaks to game plans can significantly affect player production. Always jump ahead of the wave or off of a declining asset before it's too late.

Let's take a look at two lists below for the top picks and drops as of Monday 11:40 p.m. ET. We'll also take a look at why you should drop or pick up some of these assets.

Top Pickups

1. K Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings (33,794)

2. TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (12,885)

3. TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (10,989)

4. WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns (7,117)

5. K Randy Bullock, Cincinnati Bengals (4,947)

6. DEF Miami (4,388)

7. K Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (3,491)

8. K Sam Ficken, Los Angeles Rams (2,169)

9. DEF Dallas (2,120)

10. K Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (1,920)

11. TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (1,897)

12. K Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (1,831)

13. Tavon Austin, Dallas Cowboys (1,715)

14. Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle Seahawks (1,556)

15. Cody Parkey, Chicago Bears (1,406)

Top Drops

1. K Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (5,716)

2. DEF Pittsburgh (4,764)

3. K Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (4,708)

4. WR Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys (3,273)

5. WR Corey Coleman, NA (2,882)

6. K Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts (2,313)

7. TE Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2,246)

8. WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (2,229)

9. WR Mike Wallace, Philadelphia Eagles (2,205)

10. TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (2,154)

11. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (1,980)

12. TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans (1,792)

13. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (1,565)

14. Atlanta DEF (1,501)

15. RB C.J. Anderson, Carolina Panthers (1,498)

Pickup: WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns traded wideout Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The transaction creates opportunities across the board among the Browns receivers.

Rookie fourth-rounder Antonio Callaway started Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Despite his slow start, he converted four targets into three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

As a first-year pass-catcher, Callaway's production will likely fluctuate, but it's a good sign that quarterback Tyrod Taylor connected with him on a touchdown. If rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield eventually takes over the huddle, the Florida product still has a firm role in a starting spot.

Don't wait for Callaway to blow up with a 100-yard performance, pick him up now.

Drop: TE Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate doesn't have a catch through the first two games. The Harvard connection with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't yielded results for the fifth-year veteran. Right now, he's clearly behind O.J. Howard as an option in the passing attack.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers won't necessarily declare quarterback Jameis Winston as the starter after he's served his three-game suspension for violating the league personal conduct policy.

In other words, Fitzpatrick's rapport with Howard could extend for a few weeks before Brate sees any substantial action as a receiver. The following pick-up option offers a better alternative for owners looking to fill the tight end spot in the starting lineup.

Don't waste your time hoping Brate eventually picks up where he left off last season as a tight end with boom potential because of his opportunities in the red zone.

Pickup: TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sometimes, you have to strike when a player is hot. Right now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has an eye for tight end Jesse James.

Roethlisberger targeted James five times in each contest, and he's converted those looks into eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. Don't expect several 100-yard performances to follow, but he deserves a pick up for at least the short term.

Tight end Vance McDonald suited up for Sunday's contest and also saw five targets, but James outgained him in yards 138-26.

As opponents look to limit wideouts Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, James will have some one-on-one opportunities and open-field looks in the passing attack.

Drop: QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 20-13 in a Sunday Night Football matchup. Quarterback Dak Prescott made the necessary plays to help his team win, but he didn't provide much help in the fantasy realm.

It's clear the Cowboys don't have an explosive passing attack. The defense will attempt to limit scoring opportunities to avoid shootouts. Prescott will play to his strengths—mostly short passes and a handful of timely runs for first downs.

In a convincing victory, Prescott only produced 14.90 points under standard Yahoo settings. Fantasy owners can do much better in leagues with one starting quarterback. Don't expect the Cowboys signal-caller to reach 250 passing yards and throw for two or more touchdowns frequently with a conservative game plan.

Unless the waiver wire looks bare at quarterback, look for a better short-term asset.