Former Kicker Martin Gramatica: LeBron James Shouldn't Be Ripping Zane Gonzalez

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James drew the ire of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica for his commentary during the Cleveland Browns' 21-18 defeat to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Like many Browns fans, James was at a loss for words as Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals and two PATs in the loss (h/t Yahoo Sports):

Gramatica came to Gonzalez's defense in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"When I see guys piling on like LeBron ... LeBron, c'mon," Gramatica said. "You're, like, the biggest figure in sports, and you know it's gonna be painful for this kid to hear probably from one of his heroes."

While James wasn't alone in expressing frustration over Gonzalez's performance, his voice carries more weight than most. Seeing the four-time NBA MVP calling him out on social media probably made a bad day even worse for Gonzalez.

Things didn't get better for the 23-year-old on Monday, either.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gonzalez has been battling a groin injury and underwent an MRI. The Browns still went ahead and announced they signed Greg Joseph, waiving Gonzalez in the process to free up a roster spot.