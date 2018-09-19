NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Busts

0 of 5

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The term "bust" is one of the most negative labels that can be slapped on an NFL player. Usually given to early-round draft picks, it means not only did a player fail to meet expectations, but he massively underperformed in his career.

We're talking about guys who quickly flamed out of the NFL, like JaMarcus Russell, Johnny Manziel and Trent Richardson.

While it generally takes a couple of years to accurately identify such players as busts, the warning signs are often there immediately. For example, Richardson—who actually had a strong statistical rookie season—was good in space but regularly failed to find and hit open running lanes. The 2012 third overall pick finished his NFL career at 3.3 yards per carry.

With this in mind, we're going to take a way-too-early look at some 2018 rookies who are showing warning signs of being draft busts. We'll examine what those warning signs are and what they could mean.