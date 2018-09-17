Josh Gordon's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Trade to Tom Brady's Patriots

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

In the blink of an eye, Josh Gordon has gone from possibly unemployed to one of the best situations in the league. The result transforms him from being irrelevant in fantasy to a possibly must-start every week.

The New England Patriots announced on Monday they'd acquired Gordon in a trade with the Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots sent a fifth-round pick to Cleveland. This news came just days after the Cleveland Browns were planning on releasing the receiver after he suffered a hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Many had cut him in their fantasy leagues as well, with his ownership dropping to 86 percent on Yahoo Sports. If he is available in your league, get him immediately with high waiver priority.

Considering Rapoport also noted Gordon has the ability to play for the Patriots in Week 3, there is no time to lose.

Of course, there are still questions about what you should expect from the 27-year-old. He has appeared in just six games over the last four seasons while serving multiple suspensions due to failed drug tests and spending time in rehab, and he had only one catch in his lone game this season.

However, his talent has never been a question. The 6'3", 225-pound wideout showed what he can do with his Week 1 touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

He now goes to a team with an elite quarterback in Tom Brady and few others to compete for targets. Of Brady's 74 pass attempts through the first two games, only 30 have gone to receivers, with Phillip Dorsett leading the way with 12 catches on 14 targets.

If Gordon is at his best, he should be the second option behind only Rob Gronkowski, which could lead to a Pro Bowl season.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman provided his thoughts on the deal:

On the other hand, we have rarely seen Gordon at his best and going to the Patriots doesn't always turn people around, as Albert Breer of NFL Network noted:

It could also take some time to build a chemistry with Brady, especially considering his familiarity with Gronk, Chris Hogan, James White and once he returns from suspension, Julian Edelman. This could limit Gordon's targets in the offense.

The receiver has a lot of upside going forward, but his fantasy value is based on how much you are willing to risk. If all goes well, he could be a top-10 fantasy receiver and is worth that type of demand in a trade. However, you don't want to gut your team for a person who might not end up making a difference.

There is a reason the Browns gave up on him despite the obvious need for offensive talent.

Therefore, acquire Gordon if you can but don't go overboard looking for a quick route to a championship. Meanwhile, it might be time to sell high on Hogan after his two-touchdown performance.