Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Torching NFL Defenses and Record Books

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 17, 2018

  1. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  2. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  3. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  4. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  5. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  6. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  7. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  8. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  9. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  10. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  11. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  12. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  13. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  14. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  15. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  16. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  17. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  18. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  19. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  20. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

Right Arrow Icon

Kansas City Chiefs ﻿quarterback Patrick Mahomes has opened the 2018 season in historic fashion.  What has the young QB done to catch the attention of football fans around the league?  How has he already made a name for himself in the record books?  Watch the video above to see the stats tell the story for yourself.


Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Pats Close to Acquiring Gordon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Close to Acquiring Gordon

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: McCoy Has Cracked Rib Cartilage

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: McCoy Has Cracked Rib Cartilage

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Vikings Sign Ex-Cowboys Kicker Bailey

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Vikings Sign Ex-Cowboys Kicker Bailey

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report