Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

As the NFL moves the chains to Week 3, there were some very interesting story lines that came out of Week 2.

One of the most surprising was the continuation of Fitz-Magic. Tampa Bay Bucs' veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is in the midst of a late-career resurgence, throwing for eight touchdowns and rushing for a score. Because of his play under center, the Bucs are 2-0 for the first time in eight years.

The other big news, of course, was Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis deciding to retire during halftime, which was perhaps the weirdest development in the history of the league. Chances are, there won't be any developments as extreme as that to look forward to this coming week, but Davis did set an otherworldly precedent.

The most interesting news for the third week of football is the announcement that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to play and will start at home against the Indianapolis Colts. That should ignite the defending Super Bowl champs after losing 27-21 to the Bucs.

Here's a quick look at the rankings and projections for the Top 50 flex points-per-reception players for the upcoming week.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Atlanta Falcons: 68 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (17 points)

2. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 87 rushing yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Seattle Seahawks: 84 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 27 yards (17 points)

4. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 47 rushing yards, 1 TD, 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards (13 points)

5. James Connor (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 71 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

6. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Los Angeles Rams: 61 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

7. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 63 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 23 receiving yards (13 points)

8. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Houston Texans: 66 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 37 receiving yards (13 points)

9. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Buffalo Bills: 71 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Chicago Bears: 64 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (13 points)

11. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Arizona Cardinals: 64 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

12. Trevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New Orleans Saints: 72 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

13. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 53 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 22 receiving yards (11 points)

14. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. New York Giants: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards (11 points)

15. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs. Green Bay Packers: 22 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 47 receiving yards (9 points)

Analysis

Running backs are the bread and butter for PPR leagues and this year is no different. Backs like Todd Gurley and Alvin Kamara stay in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Kamara and Gurley are automatic for fantasy football points, but don't sleep on James Connor and Ezekiel Elliot. Kamara didn't find the endzone last week against the Browns, but look for him to remedy that against the Falcons.

Gurley had no trouble taking it into the endzone, but his rushing yards took a hit. The Chargers defense isn't firing on all cylinders, to look for Gurley to make plays all over the field.

The Bengals have the 19th best defense in the league, so they might have problems containing Christian McCaffrey coming out of the backfield. The second-year back should also flourish as a pass-catcher this week

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Atlanta Falcons: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

2. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 101 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

4. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

5. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Houston Texans: 7 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

6. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

7. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

9. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Carolina Panthers: 6 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Juju Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

11. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

12. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) at Washington Redskins: 6 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

13. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Los Angeles Rams: 6 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

14. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 78 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

15. Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) vs. New York Jets: 6 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD (8 points)

16. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD (8 points)

17. Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD (8 points)

18. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) vs. New England Patriots: 5 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD (8 points)

19. Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD (8 points)

20. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD (8 points)

21. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Chicago Bears: 6 receptions, 59 yards (7 points)

22. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD (7 points)

23. Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) at Arizona Cardinals: 5 receptions, 68 yards (9 points)

24. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 60 yards (7 points)

25. Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) vs. New England Patriots: 4 receptions, 60 yards (7 points)

Analysis

Those debates about who to start and who to sit always heat up during Week 3. Fantasy owners feel as though they've seen enough to know who the high-volume target guys are.

The easiest start as a points-per-reception threat is the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins. After going scoreless in Week 1, Hopkins bounced back with six catches for 110 yards and a 28-yard score from Deshaun Watson.

Look for Watson and Hopkins to build on that connection this week against the Giants, who have a weak secondary.

A good candidate for sitting is the L.A. Chargers' Keenan Allen, who will be going against the L.A. Rams smothering defense. The Rams have made a name for themselves on the offensive side of the ball, but they are quickly becoming an elite defense, especially with cornerbacks like Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters making plays.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

4. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 4 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD (7 points)

5. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Green Bay Packers: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (7 points)

6. Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers) at Washington Redskins: 4 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD (7 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD (7 points)

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Buffalo Bills: 4 receptions, 37 yards, 1 TD (7 points)

9. Trey Burton (Chicago Bears) at Arizona Cardinals: 4 receptions, 41 receiving yards, 1 TD (6 points)

10. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD (6 points)

Analysis

When a tight end scores a touchdown, that sets off all of the alarms in fantasy owners' heads. That's why it might seem like a good idea to ditch Rob Gronkowski, who only logged two catches for 15 yards and no touchdowns for a player like the New York Giants' Evan Engram, who finished with 67 yards and one touchdown.

Engram is a good pickup, but don't sit Gronkowski just yet. With the Patriots' lack of depth at the wideout position, Tom Brady will definitely be on the lookout for his security blanket.

Look for Gronk to get more targets, especially in the red zone, against the Lions, who have the worst defense in the league.

Travis Kelce is coming off a great game against the Steelers, going for 109 yards receiving and two touchdowns. It's hard to gauge the tight end position from week-to-week, but Kelce is a safe bet.

He'll likely have another memorable performance in Week 3 against the 49ers. San Francisco is struggling all the way around, including the defensive side of the ball. It would be very safe to assume that Kelce will have a few key passes thrown his way at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.