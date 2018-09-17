Father of UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Rips Chip Kelly's 'Lousy Coaching'

Harry How/Getty Images

Michael Robinson, the father of UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, is not a big fan of head coach Chip Kelly.

On Sunday, Robinson lambasted Kelly's coaching on Twitter in the wake of UCLA's 0-3 start to the season:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.