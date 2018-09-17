Father of UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Rips Chip Kelly's 'Lousy Coaching'September 17, 2018
Michael Robinson, the father of UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, is not a big fan of head coach Chip Kelly.
On Sunday, Robinson lambasted Kelly's coaching on Twitter in the wake of UCLA's 0-3 start to the season:
Michael Robinson @DoriansDAD
@BruinReport He is speaking on and about the factual... It is all about the coaching, lousy coaching and play calling... Coaching that is so bad that it demands closed practices... Million dollar coach who bares no responsibility... Just random observations from a frustrated dad!
Michael Robinson @DoriansDAD
@BruinReport Look, coach Kelly, if you wish to call him this is 4 and 26 for his last offensively called football games... Dorian has only played in 3 of the last 30 games... Can you say duped!
Michael Robinson @DoriansDAD
@sideoutpar @SBN_BillC @38Godfrey His years at Oregon was simply a fluke on his part... I am sure that he stood on the shoulders of the actual player callers... Random thoughts, outside looking in, closed practices...
