Father of UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Rips Chip Kelly's 'Lousy Coaching'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins talks with Dorian Thompson-Robinson #7 during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on September 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Michael Robinson, the father of UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, is not a big fan of head coach Chip Kelly.

On Sunday, Robinson lambasted Kelly's coaching on Twitter in the wake of UCLA's 0-3 start to the season:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

