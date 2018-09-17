2019 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 2 Predictions

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

No football fan wants to be thinking ahead to the NFL draft in September just yet, but if your team is 0-2, you've probably already let your mind go there.

A handful of teams have already proved that 2018 won't be their year, so we don't fault you for looking ahead to April and thinking about the top college prospects who could fill your team's most glaring needs.

For those already thinking about the draft, it looks like you've got something special to look forward to in this draft class, especially if you're hoping for help on defense. This year's class appears to be loaded on the defensive side of the ball, and five of the first six prospects off the board in this mock draft play along the defensive line.

Since predicting the NFL draft order in September is a futile task, the order for this mock draft has been set based on Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.com.

1. Buffalo Bills: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

5. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

6. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

7. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Cleveland Browns: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

9. Seattle Seahawks: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

11. Tennessee Titans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. New York Giants: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

14. Washington Redskins: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

15. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

16. Dallas Cowboys: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. San Francisco 49ers: Brian Burns, DE/LB, Florida State

18. Denver Broncos: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

19. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

20. Carolina Panthers: Lukas Denis, S, Boston College

21. Houston Texans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

23. Atlanta Falcons: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

24. Kansas City Chiefs: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

25. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

28. Green Bay Packers: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

30. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

31. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

32. New England Patriots: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

8. Cleveland Browns: A.J. Brown

After giving up on 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman in August and trading him to the Buffalo Bills, it was already clear the Browns needed to address the wide receiver position next offseason. After Saturday's announcement that the team plans to release Josh Gordon, the mild need for a receiver became an glaring concern.

Jarvis Landry is under contract through the 2022 season, but the Browns don't have another proven receiver on the roster. Perhaps rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley will continue to develop and lock down jobs, but nothing is guaranteed for them at the moment.

If Cleveland enters the 2018 draft with holes to fill at receiver, Ole Miss' A.J. Brown should be near the top of GM John Dorsey's draft board.

Brown does most of his damage after the catch but at 6'1", 225 pounds, he also has the size be a weapon in the red zone—a role previously played by Gordon in Cleveland.

30. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Brown

At first glance it may seem odd to have the Rams matched up with a defensive tackle while Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald are on the roster. However, Suh only signed a one-year contract with the team, and the Rams likely can't afford to keep that much money wrapped up in defensive linemen for an extended period of time.

Signing Suh was possible because Donald's cap hit (just over $8 million) is still reasonable this year, but that number jumps to $17.1 million in 2019.

With Donald earning money typically reserved for quarterbacks, the Rams would be wise to surround him with some cheaper options.

One of those options could be Auburn's Derrick Brown, who is especially effective against the run.

In 2017, Brown racked up 9.5 tackles for loss and added three sacks. At 6'5", 325 pounds, he could be the ideal complement to the smaller Donald.

32. New England Patriots: Caleb Wilson

As long as Rob Gronkowski is healthy, the Patriots aren't thinking about replacing him at tight end. Unfortunately, his health has been far from a guarantee throughout his career, and as he gets older, the Patriots need to start thinking about the future.

Gronk has two years remaining on his contract, so the Patriots don't necessarily have to address the position this offseason. However, the team could save $10 million in cap space by cutting him this offseason, which puts his future with the team in jeopardy.

If Gronk stays healthy this season, it's probably safe to assume he returns for 2019, but if the team has any questions about his availability that cap savings may be too enticing to turn down.

If the Patriots look to find Gronk's replacement in the draft, UCLA's Caleb Wilson could be a target.

While UCLA is off to a dreadful 0-3 start under Chip Kelly, Wilson already proved his NFL potential while playing with current Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen in 2017.

Prior to a season-ending injury, Wilson picked up 490 yards on 38 receptions in just five games for the Bruins—rare production for tight end in the college game.

