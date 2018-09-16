NFL Odds Week 3: Early Gambling Lines for Saints vs. Falcons and Entire Slate

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The second week of the 2018 NFL regular season isn't even complete, yet fans can already start looking ahead to the gambling lines for Week 3.

The Atlanta Falcons' home matchup with the New Orleans Saints is one of the most highly anticipated clashes. According to OddsShark, the Falcons have opened as a four-point favorite.

Here's a look at the full Week 3 odds:

Neither team has been entirely convincing in its first two games.

The Falcons dropped their opener to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, with Atlanta capitalizing on just one of its five trips into the red zone. The Falcons rebounded to finish with 442 total yards in a 31-24 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday, but they also allowed Carolina to get 439 yards.

Granted, the Saints defense has flattered to deceive as well. New Orleans surrendered 40 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and needed a Zane Gonzalez meltdown to avoid a defeat to the Cleveland Browns. Gonzalez missed two of his four field-goal attempts and both of his PATs, all of which collectively could've given the Browns a win.

The line for the Minnesota Vikings' matchup with the Buffalo Bills is notable in how much oddsmakers are favoring the home team. The Vikings are getting 16.5 points on the 0-2 Bills, which isn't all that surprising since Buffalo has a minus-55 point differential so far.

The Chicago Bears being favored by 4.5 points on the road against the Arizona Cardinals is one of the more intriguing lines to follow in the coming days.

The Bears looked good for three quarters against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 before Aaron Rodgers took the game over. Chicago's defense should be improved in Week 3 considering Khalil Mack will have had even more time to adjust to his new surroundings.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have scored six points through two games, and Sam Bradford has thrown for 243 yards while averaging just four yards per attempt.

If Arizona sticks with Bradford under center, then Chicago may become an even bigger favorite. The line could close slightly if the Cardinals make a switch to rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.