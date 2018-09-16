Report: Martavis Bryant Allowed to Play Until Suspension Appeal Verdict Reached

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant catches the ball prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Oakland, CA. The Raiders won 13-6. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)
Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant is eligible to play in games while he appeals his yearlong suspension. 

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the NFL is allowing Bryant to play as he goes through the appeals process, and his case is expected to be heard "in the next couple of weeks."

The Raiders re-signed Bryant on Wednesday, giving the talented wideout a one-year deal after they released him on Sept. 1. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported at the time Bryant was facing another suspension from the league. 

Schefter noted Bryant's camp is "confident" he has a chance to win the appeal, which was one of the reasons the Raiders decided to bring back the 26-year-old. 

Oakland acquired Bryant from the Pittsburgh Steelers in April for a third-round draft pick. The former Clemson star was suspended for a minimum of one year in 2016 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. 

Bryant appeared in eight games with the Steelers last season after the NFL conditionally reinstated him. He finished 2017 with 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 50 receptions in eight games.

