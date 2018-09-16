Mr. Olympia 2018 Winner: Shawn Rhoden's Physique Info and Top Comments

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shawn Rhoden caused one of the biggest upsets in bodybuilding history, defeating Phil Heath and a strong field to the 2018 Mr Olympia title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Jamaican veteran appeared on stage in the best shape of his life, and he narrowly captured the Eugen Sandow Trophy, as Heath placed second.

Rhoden's win denied "The Gift" an eighth consecutive title at the event and the opportunity of tying for the most Mr Olympia victories with Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

Heath was clearly shocked as Rhoden was announced the victor, as the 43-year-old made history, tying with 1982 champion Chris Dickerson as the oldest winner of the Mr Olympia crown, per Bodybuilding Universe.

Roelly Winklaar placed third. The Curacao native delivered a strong performance that was expected by bodybuilding fans.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

According to Generation Iron, Rhoden operates at a competition weight of 240 to 260 pounds, and at a height of five foot, ten inches—Flexatron is an impressive competitor in front of the judges. The new bodybuilding king's abs are some of the best in the business, and the definition of his legs continue to improve each year.



However, Rhoden has had to battle adversity in recent times, fighting against illness to rediscover his form and climb the mountain after finishing fifth last year.



Speaking via the Mr Olympia webcast, the champion commented on his emotions after finally landing the biggest title in the sport.

Rhoden said:

"This means so much to me. I have been working so hard to get to this point, and my team has been with me every step of the way. They have really worked me over to get me to where I am tonight and I am so grateful. I have been chasing Phil for such a long time. He has been champion, and it means a lot to win."

Rhoden also gave thanks via Instagram as he was awarded the gold medal, sharing a video of the moment he was announced as the winner:

Flexatron's victory was a huge shock, but Heath displayed grace and class as he embraced his opponent at the end of proceedings.

No one has been able to come near The Gift's standards in the past seven years, but Rhoden's incredible work has truly paid off.

Heath will likely return next year to chase history as he attempts to win an eighth crown, and this defeat will provide him with the motivation to improve over the next 12 months.

Rhoden can, for now, savour victory. He is living proof that dreams can come true against all odds.