Josh Gordon Rumors: Cowboys, 49ers Top Wish List for Departing Browns WR

David Richard/Associated Press

With Josh Gordon's imminent departure from the Cleveland Browns, teams in need of help at wide receiver have to decide if they want to take a chance on the troubled playmaker.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon has the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers atop his wish list.

Browns general manager John Dorsey announced Saturday that Gordon was going to be released:

"This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday. For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally, and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Gordon was "not himself" after showing up late to the team's facilities Saturday.

"Team doctors examined him, and in addition to the tweaked hamstring, there was concern that perhaps he was struggling again with his sobriety or on the verge of relapsing, sources said," Cabot wrote.

Schefter noted teams were calling the Browns about potentially trading for Gordon after they announced he would be released. The 49ers and Cowboys would make sense.

The 2013 Pro Bowler is from Texas and played college football at Baylor, and Dallas needs help at receiver after releasing Dez Bryant in April. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, worked with Gordon during the 2014 season when he was Cleveland's offensive coordinator.

Gordon has 3,106 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 41 games since 2012. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and only played 10 games total in 2014 and 2017.