NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season is in full swing. with plenty of big-time fantasy performances popping up all over the league.

And it's the quarterbacks who put up most of the points in the early slate of games. Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes all went off.

The following table contains each game's biggest performer (in standard scoring formats), with analysis and highlights for notable players below that.

Week 2 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Ravens 23-34 Bengals Andy Dalton 24-of-42, 265 yds, 4 TD Panthers 24-31 Falcons Matt Ryan 23-of-28, 272 yds, 2 TD, INT, 18 rush yds, 2 TD Chargers 31-20 Bills Melvin Gordon 28 rush yds, TD, 6 rec, 38 yds, 2 TD Vikings 29-29 Packers Kirk Cousins 35-of-48, 425 yds, 4 TD, 1 INT Texans 17-20 Titans Deshaun Watson 22-of-32, 310 yds, 2 TD, INT, 44 rush yds Browns 18-21 Saints Michael Thomas 12 rec, 89 yds, 2 TD Dolphins 20-12 Jets Ryan Tannehill 17-of-23, 168 yds, 2 TD, 44 rush yds Chiefs 42-37 Steelers Patrick Mahomes 23-of-28, 326 yds, 6 TD, 18 rush yds Eagles 21-27 Buccaneers Ryan Fitzpatrick 27-of-33, 402 yds, 4 TD, INT Colts 21-9 Redskins T.Y. Hilton 7 rec, 83 yds, TD Standard Scoring Format

Andy Dalton

On Thursday, the Bengals quarterback picked the Ravens apart on the way to 265 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions on 24-of-42 attempts.

Three of the scoring strikes went to star receiver A.J. Green, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

"To have a guy of his caliber for as long as we’ve been together—it’s fun because we can talk about stuff that’s happened over the last eight years," Dalton said, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "We’ve played in so many games together, we’ve worked together for so long, that we can talk through things quickly and easily."

The connection between these two has been one of the best in the NFL over the years. Of Dalton's 173 regular season touchdown passes, 56 have gone to Green. For the sake of context, Ben Roethlisberger has thrown 59 touchdowns to Antonio Brown.

If Week 2 is any indication, the Dalton-Green combination isn't slowing down any time soon.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

You have to wonder how Jameis Winston feels about his job after a second straight monster performance from Ryan Fitzpatrick and the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Starting in place of the suspended Winston, Fitzpatrick went off for 402 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 27-of-33 attempts in a 27-21 win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL shared some of the highlights from Fitzpatrick's big day:

In Week 1, Fitzpatrick put up 417 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His season passer rating is a near-perfect 149.7. And if he keeps this up for the next couple games, it's hard to see how the Bucs can turn the team back over to Winston.

Matt Ryan and Cam Newton

We had two monster quarterback duels in the opening slate of Sunday games. The first one was between NFC South rivals Cam Newton and Matt Ryan.

Both put up 29 points in standard-format leagues, and Ryan was the one who actually did it with his legs.

As a passer, Ryan went 23-of-28 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. But he did his real fantasy damage by scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Newton, meanwhile, threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another 42 in Carolina's losing effort.

The NFL posted highlights after this one went final:

We're likely to hear from both of these quarterbacks plenty more over the course of the season, especially if Ryan thinks he needs to run around like Cam out there.

Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger

There were even more fireworks between the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger. Each put up a whopping 38 points.

Mahomes tallied 326 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions on 23-of-28 attempts. Roethlisberger went 39-of-60 for 452 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran in a score.

The NFL shared some highlights from the offensive showcase:

Going forward, it looks like both of these quarterbacks could be in for big fantasy seasons. Mahomes allows the Chiefs to open things up in a way they couldn't with Alex Smith. And Roethlisberger may be forced to throw more in the absence of Le'Veon Bell.

Owners of either guy should be smiling pretty big this week, and likely will be after plenty of games this season.

Kirk Cousins

The first slate of games ended with a 29-29 tie between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, but not for lack of trying from Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings quarterback went off for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 35-of-48 attempts.

The NFL shared video of his last scoring strike (and the ensuing two-point conversion):

In an offense with weapons like Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, look for Cousins to have a monster season as the signal-caller.