Devonta Freeman Reportedly Could Miss 2-3 Weeks Because of Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) stretches during warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons could be without running back Devonta Freeman for multiple games because of a knee injury. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Freeman has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and could miss two to three weeks with a contusion in his knee.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

