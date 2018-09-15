Devonta Freeman Reportedly Could Miss 2-3 Weeks Because of Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons could be without running back Devonta Freeman for multiple games because of a knee injury.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Freeman has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and could miss two to three weeks with a contusion in his knee.

