Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Two teams with perfect domestic records will clash in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, when La Liga giants Barcelona play host to PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans come in as significant favourites, as OddsShark have handed the Blaugrana odds of 9-50. PSV are 17-1, and a draw carries odds of 27-5 (odds accurate as of Saturday).

Battle of the Unbeaten

Barcelona just kept their perfect record alive at Real Sociedad on Saturday, and thanks to Real Madrid's draw at Athletic Club Bilbao, the Catalans now have a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Things were far from easy at the Anoeta Stadium, but they never are for the Blaugrana. What matters is Ernesto Valverde's troops bagged the win, and the manager got to start key players Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho on the bench in the process.

The team's official Twitter account noted PSV also come in with a superb record:

To say the Dutch side are in good form would be an understatement. In their last three outings, they have bagged 16 goals while conceding just one.

Their last win came at ADO Den Haag, a 7-0 demolition in which debutant Erick Gutierrez announced himself in a big way:

Fellow Mexico international Hirving Lozano is the team's top man after a wonderful breakout campaign in 2017-18. The speedster is one of three PSV players to have already scored four goals this season―Steven Bergwijn and Gaston Pereiro are the others―and should be one to keep an eye on.

PSV have yet to face one of the other top teams in the Eredivisie, and while their record is impressive, it's fair to question how much of it is down to their relatively easy schedule. Their next domestic outing will be against Ajax on Sunday.

Barcelona have far more experience in their ranks, especially at this level, and they have already shown they can overcome adversity with some come-from-behind wins this season. Add in the fact Busquets and Coutinho should be rested after playing a half or less at the Anoeta, and it's easy to see why the odds are so much in Barcelona's favour.

PSV score easily, but they have also displayed some defensive issues against the likes of BATE Borisov and PEC Zwolle. This could be a high-scoring affair to please the neutral fans.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 PSV Eindhoven