Fans 'Table-Slamming' at Bills Games Could Face Criminal Charges, Ejection

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills supporters who partake in the fanbase's trademark table-slamming videos during the pregame tailgates could now face ejection from New Era Field and criminal charges.

On Friday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reported the Bills and local police will be on the lookout for the act, which has led to countless videos on social media in recent years.

"Despite some of the viral videos and social media posts you'll see, our fans in general are very good, and they are very responsible and have a good time," Bills vice president of operations and guest experience Andy Major said.

"But we want to make sure that everyone understands that we're going to hold those folks accountable—the [small] minority of fans that do some of those things out there in the community and on game day that we feel are unsafe—we are going to take care of that with our [security] teams."

Bills fans also took their tradition on the road by breaking several tables ahead of the team's first playoff appearance in 17 years last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida.

The unique tailgating routine takes its origins from the WWE, where Superstars putting opponents through tables is a central focus in a variety of hardcore matches.

Buffalo, which suffered a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, will play its home opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.