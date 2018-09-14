Michael Johnson Reportedly out 'A Few Weeks' with Knee Injury Suffered vs Ravens

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson is reportedly expected to miss "a few weeks" after suffering a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Johnson suffered the injury in the first half of Cincinnati's 34-23 win and did not return.

The 31-year-old veteran is in the midst of his 10th NFL season, and all but one of them have been spent with the Bengals.

In parts of two games this season, Johnson has registered one tackle and no sacks.

Last season, Johnson spent time at both defensive end and defensive tackle, and he finished with 49 tackles to go along with 5.0 sacks.

Prior to suffering the knee injury Thursday, Johnson had missed just four regular-season games in his entire NFL career.

In 142 games, including 106 starts, the 2009 third-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech has 44.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions.

His best season came in 2012 when he racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks, and his 40.0 sacks as a member of the Bengals rank sixth on the team's all-time list.

After Johnson exited Thursday's contest, 2017 third-round pick Jordan Willis and rookie third-round pick Sam Hubbard filled in.

Both Willis and Hubbard have immense potential, and they could be productive players during Johnson's absence as part of a strong defensive line that also includes Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and Andrew Billings.

The Bengals will carry a 2-0 record into their Week 3 road clash with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 23.