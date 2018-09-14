PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi Talks 'Frustrating' Real Madrid, Neymar Links

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has addressed the ongoing rumours linking Real Madrid to star man Neymar, describing them as "frustrating."

He revealed the two clubs discussed the issue during the summer and added his hope that Real have respect for the Ligue 1 champions, per Marca's Pablo Polo:

"It's a bit frustrating if we're being realistic because it's not fair for other clubs or anyone to speak with our players. We don't like it at all and we spoke about it with Real Madrid at one moment. We have a good relationship with them and they respect PSG, and I hope that this is true.

"We respect Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez. I think it's important for everyone that we don't work behind the scenes. If there is something there then it's better that we speak, whether that's speaking with Florentino Perez or whoever and then saying what we like and what we don't like. That's what we expect of all clubs, not only Real Madrid."

PSG only signed the Brazilian star from Barcelona for £200 million last summer.

He is key to their ambitions to win the UEFA Champions League after six consecutive seasons of underperformance in Europe's premier competition.

Jack Austin of The Independent noted Neymar was touted as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real, who departed for Juventus in July.

In the end, though, the transfer window closed without Real splashing out on a new Galactico forward and Neymar remained at the Parc des Princes.

PSG's huge outlay last summer on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe prompted questions about whether they were complying with financial fair play rules, particularly from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who accused the Ligue 1 club of "cheating economically," per L'Equipe (h/t ESPN's Ian Holyman).

Per Polo, Al-Khelaifi said PSG are "calm" about FFP as they have "done things well and are in line with the rules," while he also hit out at Tebas' criticism:

"I have never spoken about Tebas behind his back, but he does it. The last time we spoke I was clear with him. It's better to say things to someone's face. He attacks everyone, like Juventus, Inter and PSG.

"He should focus on his business, on La Liga Santander and the Spanish clubs, and he should allow the others to work. He doesn't have to worry because we're not going against La Liga Santander. He should leave us alone, and the others too."