Jalen Ramsey Jokes He 'Definitely Would' Hit His Grandmother on Football Field

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Nobody is safe from the competitiveness of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey—not even his grandma.

As seen in the following video provided by Mark Long of the Associated Press, Ramsey said he would "definitely" hit his grandmother on the football field if faced with the dilemma:

Ramsey laughed while answering the question and noted that his grandma knows he would have to take her out in a game situation.

Prior to the question about his grandma, Ramsey discussed the importance of always going all out on the field in order to show respect for the game of football.

While Ramsey respects the game, it can be argued that he showed disrespect for many of the NFL's best players during the offseason.

Most notably, Ramsey trashed New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in an August interview with Mina Kimes for ESPN The Magazine.

He also badmouthed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, calling him "decent at best" in an August interview with Clay Skipper of GQ.

Ramsey has earned the right to express his opinion by developing into an elite NFL cornerback during his brief career.

Last season, Ramsey was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro after recording 63 tackles, 17 passes defended and four interceptions for the league's top defense.

On Sunday, Ramsey will have a chance to put his ability and all-out approach to the test when he faces Gronk, quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots in an AFC Championship Game rematch.