Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It doesn't come as a huge surprise to find the Seattle Seahawks are 11-1 straight up their last 12 games on a Monday night. It is a surprise, though, to find the Chicago Bears are 12-5 their last 17 times out on Monday nights. Who's the better bet for Monday night's Seahawks-Bears battle at Soldier Field?

NFL point spread: The Bears opened as three-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.4-12.0 Bears (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks are trying to avoid an 0-2 start to this season, after losing at Denver last week 27-24. Seattle actually grabbed an early 7-0 lead on the Broncos and still led 24-20 early in the fourth quarter. But the Seahawks gave up a Broncos touchdown drive to fall behind and could not respond against that tough Denver defense.

Seattle did manage, though, to push the spread as a three-point dog.

The Seahawks got out-played on the stat sheet but proved opportunistic, turning three Broncos turnovers basically into a 17-point swing. Unfortunately they also settled for a field goal from a first-and-goal from the Denver five-yard line, missed a field goal and turned the ball over three times in the second half, including on their final drive.

Still, Seattle, a team thought to be on the decline, hung tough against a quality opponent in a tough place to play.

Why the Bears can cover the spread

The Bears opened their season, their first under coach Matt Nagy, with an excruciating 24-23 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. Chicago actually drove its opening possession of the season 86 yards to a touchdown, kicked a field goal on its second possession and got a pick-six from newcomer Khalil Mack to take a 17-0 lead into halftime.

The Bears then added a field goal on their first possession of the second half. But Aaron Rodgers got hot, while the Chicago offense went cold, and the Packers rallied with 24 second-half points to steal the victory.

Bears financial backers were happy, though, with the easy cover as seven-point divisional dogs.

On the night Chicago out-rushed Green Bay 139-69 and won time of possession by a 33/27 split. But the Bears also settled for an early field goal after reaching the Packers' three-yard line, got stopped on downs at the Green Bay 37 and came up empty on a late 3rd-and-2 situation when a first down might have iced the game.

Nonetheless Chicago ran the ball well and got a great performance from Mack. If not for that late broken coverage against Randall Cobb the Bears might have won the game.

Smart betting pick

Chicago is a terrible favorite as of late, going just 1-7 SU and ATS its last eight times out giving points. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, who single-handedly keeps his team in games. Smart money here sides with Seattle and the points.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Seahawks' last nine games against the Bears.

The Bears are 1-11 SU and 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games in September.

The Seahawks are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games at night.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.