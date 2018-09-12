Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) are hoping to have quarterback Aaron Rodgers available for Sunday's NFC North showdown with the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) following a dramatic come-from-behind win last Sunday night. The Packers are listed as small home favorites at sportsbooks after rallying back from a 20-0 deficit behind Rodgers, who is recovering from a knee injury.

NFL point spread: The Packers opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 46 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.7-18.7 Packers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings definitely have the better defense in this matchup, which is one of the main reasons why they have won four of the past five meetings both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Minnesota ended Jimmy Garoppolo's perfect record as a starter in a 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, picking him off three times, including one returned for a touchdown. New addition Kirk Cousins also played well in his first game as a Viking, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and he could be the best quarterback on the field here if Rodgers is limited.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Rodgers showed last week why he was the preseason favorite to win NFL MVP honors for the third time this year. If it was not for him and his dramatic return in the second half against Chicago, Green Bay likely would have lost by double digits instead.

Regardless, the Packers do have a couple sizable betting trends in their favor, as they are 26-9 SU in their last 35 home games and 36-13-1 SU in their past 50 versus divisional opponents. As long as Rodgers can play in this spot, it is hard to wager against him and Green Bay.

Smart betting pick

Minnesota's defense and quarterback play will be the difference in this key NFC North game, as Rodgers will be far less than 100 percent even if he does indeed suit up. The Vikings signed Cousins to a fully guaranteed deal for matchups like this, and he will be able to carve up Green Bay's defense. Take Minnesota to win and cover the spread.

NFL betting trends

The Vikings are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games against the Packers.

The total has gone under in six of the Vikings' last seven games against the Packers.

The Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games.

