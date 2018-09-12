Doug Marrone Says He Doesn't Watch Super Bowls Because He 'Can't Handle It'

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one win away from reaching the Super Bowl last season, which would have given head coach Doug Marrone a brand-new experience.

He would have witnessed a battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

"When you aspire to go there, and you're not there, I just don't want to go through the whole season again in my mind, and not being there," Marrone said Wednesday while explaining why he hasn't watched a single Super Bowl since he started coaching, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "... I'm usually so pissed off, I can't handle it."

It has apparently been decades since Marrone, 54, watched a Super Bowl.

"Probably when I wasn't coaching and I was allowed to gamble," Marrone said when asked about the last time he tuned in for the title clash. "Probably when I was like 12—when I had a little money on it."

Marrone's first coaching job in the NFL was as an offensive line coach for the New York Jets back in 2002. He has since served as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, head coach of the Buffalo Bills and head coach of the Jaguars.

His Jacksonville team once again has a realistic chance at playing for the Lombardi Trophy behind a loaded defense featuring Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack and Telvin Smith. The New England Patriots stood in Jacksonville's way last season with a 24-20 victory in the AFC Championship Game in a contest that saw the Jaguars lose a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars have the opportunity to make an early statement Sunday at home against those same Patriots. They had to travel to New England for last season's AFC Championship Game, but a win Sunday would give them a head-to-head tiebreaker against the reigning conference champions and put them a step ahead in the race for home-field advantage this season.

Perhaps then Marrone can finally experience a Super Bowl, only this time in person.