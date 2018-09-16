Simms in 60: Welcome to the NFL's Next Golden Age of Quarterbacks

Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms believes that we've entered a golden age of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Simms marvels at the top tier of legends like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. He's hyped for the young studs like Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of the future of the QB position.

                    

