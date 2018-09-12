DeMarcus Ware, Skier Danelle Umstead Named to 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware, Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton were announced Wednesday as competitors in ABC's upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Christina Dugan of People reported the trio's selection for the 27th season of the popular TV show and confirmed each of their dance partners.

Ware will team with Lindsay Arnold, Umstead is matched with Artem Chigvintsev and Retton is set to work alongside Sasha Farber in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.

Athletes have traditionally been the show's most consistent performers.

Past champions include Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, Olympic speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno, IndyCar Series standout Helio Castroneves, Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, former Green Bay Packers wideout Donald Driver, Olympic figure skater Meryl Davis, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, NFL running back Rashad Jennings and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

Ware, Umstead and Retton will attempt to add to that already jam-packed list when the season kicks off Sept. 24 on ABC.