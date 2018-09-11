Gridiron Heights, Season 3, Episode 2: Jon Gruden Gets Stuck in 2002

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

Source: Bleacher Report

Gridiron Heights is back with a look at Jon Gruden's mind as he gets stuck in the past.

Right Arrow Icon

When Gruden returned to the Oakland Raiders, one part of his plan for success was to bring back the old ways of football.

Now, there is evidence of what the animated head coach intends to do. He dreams of a simpler time when hitting was allowed as well as a reunion with Rich Gannon.

