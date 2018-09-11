Gridiron Heights, Season 3, Episode 2: Jon Gruden Gets Stuck in 2002

Source: Bleacher Report

Gridiron Heights is back with a look at Jon Gruden's mind as he gets stuck in the past.

When Gruden returned to the Oakland Raiders, one part of his plan for success was to bring back the old ways of football.

Now, there is evidence of what the animated head coach intends to do. He dreams of a simpler time when hitting was allowed as well as a reunion with Rich Gannon.