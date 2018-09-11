Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on the Waiver Wire

Bill Feig/Associated Press

There is no time to rest on laurels after winning in Week 1 or feeling sorry for yourself because the opening matchup did not go your way.

Some fantasy owners may wait one week or possibly even two when top players don't produce, but the best owners will react more quickly and make roster additions as soon as the second week of the season.

Some of your picks may have fallen apart, or you could have drafted holdout running back Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers high in the first round.

If that's the case, you still need to hold on to that player, because the belief here is that he will be back sooner rather than later. There may be bitterness and harsh language, and it may seem that neither side is going to move off its position, but the Steelers need Bell and Bell needs the Steelers.

James Conner may have played well in his place in the season opener, but Bell is a top-three running back in the league.

Here are some streaming options for waiver-wire pickups, based on Yahoo's top player adds after the first week of the season.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prior to kickoff at the Superdome, it looked like the game between the visiting Bucs and the New Orleans Saints had a chance to be one of the most one-sided games of the opening weekend. The Bucs were playing without suspended quarterback Jameis Winston and head coach Dirk Koetter was going with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrickk.

It didn't seem likely that Fitzpatrick would be able to come close to matching Saints quarterback Drew Brees, but Fitzpatrick did not get that memo. He played a stellar game and led the Bucs to a 48-40 upset of the defending NFC South champions.

Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 28 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran 12 times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

On the surface, it wouldn't appear that Tampa Bay's game this week with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would not be a great spot, but Fitzpatrick has shown he is not worried about the reputation of his opponents. Nearly 7,000 fantasy football owners picked up Fitzpatrick Monday, and he is a viable fantasy quarterback.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

If Tampa Bay's win at New Orleans was a surprise, the Jets' 48-17 destruction of the Lions in Detroit was a complete shocker.

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold saw the first pass of his career turn into an interception for a touchdown, but instead of starting an avalanche against the Jets, New York turned things around.

While it wasn't all Darnold, the rookie had a strong opening game as he completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns in addition to the pick referenced above.

Darnold was not overwhelmed by starting in the NFL and his teammates responded with one of the best games played by the Jets in recent memory.

Darnold has been added by more than 4,300 fantasy football owners, and he gets another opportunity Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Running backs

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Lindsay may not have been drafted in many fantasy football leagues this summer, but he served notice that he is going to play a key role with the Broncos.

The Broncos came through with a 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the opener, and Lindsay showed off his eye-catching speed in the Denver backfield.

He started the season by carrying the ball 15 times for 71 yards, and he also caught three passes for 31 yards. One of those receptions was a 29-yard TD catch in the first quarter.

Lindsay is unheralded, but he has the kind of speed that could make him quite dangerous. He was picked up by more than 20,600 fantasy owners, and he gets a chance to show what he can do against an Oakland Raiders team that played the late game Monday night.

T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yeldon is the kind of running back that fantasy owners typically want to go after. He is a proven veteran, and since starter Leonard Fournette has a hamstring issue that limited him to nine carries in the season opener against the New York Giants, Yeldon is an excellent alternative.

Yeldon had 14 carries for 51 yards against New York, and he also caught three passes, one of which was a touchdown. Yeldon is not a superstar and he is not going to run away from the defense, but he will work hard, hold on to the ball and get everything out of each carry.

Since it's tough to come back from a hamstring injury without significant rest, look for Yeldon to have a solid effort in the Jaguars' home opener against the New England Patriots. More than 10,700 fantasy owner have picked up Yeldon after his performance against the Giants.

Wide receivers

Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets

It would be a mistake to look at the Jets' season-opening rout of the Lions and say they will be one of the dominant teams in the NFL.

The Jets started the season in dream-like fashion, but they have not proven anything yet. However, if they are going to be successful this year, they are going to depend on their hard-working wide receiver. Enunwa fights hard on every pattern he runs.

He will battle defensive backs for position and he will not give up on the ball. He was targeted 10 times by Darnold against the Lions, and he caught six passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Enunwa was added by more than 17,500 fantasy owners, and he will sell out to beat the Dolphins in Week 2.

Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers

Those who saw the Packers register a near-miraculous come-from-behind victory against the Chicago Bears know that Green Bay is dependent on Aaron Rodgers and his magnificent arm.

Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are Rodgers' two primary receiver, but Allison is a also a viable threat because he has the size and strength at 6'3" and 202 pounds to outfight defenders for the ball.

He caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown against Chicago, and he has shown he can make the tough catch in traffic. He has been added by nearly 13,600 fantasy owners, and he looks like a decent threat Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tight end

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks don't have many receiving threats to help out quarterback Russell Wilson, so head coach Pete Carroll is going to need players to emerge who can catch the ball.

You may not have heard of Dissly prior to the Seahawks' Week 1 game against the Broncos but he was targeted five times and he caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchhdown.

Some may look at that performance as a fluke, but the Seahawks lost star wideout Doug Baldwin to a partially torn MCL. The Seahawks are still trying to determine how long Baldwin will be out.

Dissly may benefit from the injury. He has been picked up by more than 12,000 fantasy owners, and he should be involved in the offense when the Seahawks go to Chicago Monday night.