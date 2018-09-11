Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 Outlook

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Despite the two lists below detailing the top 50 running backs, wide receivers and tight ends for both points-per-reception and standard leagues in Week 2, you'll notice little change in the number of running backs from one to the other.

For standard leagues, there are nine running backs in the top 20. Surprisingly, this number is the same for points-per-reception leagues.

While the 11 wide receivers present in the top 20 vary in ranking between the different leagues, the numbers go to show how strong the rushing game is this season. Running backs, such as Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley, David Johnson, and more, are becoming invaluable as short pass catchers, functioning as high-scoring points-per-reception running backs.

Wide receivers are still the way to go in points-per-reception leagues, but the top running backs are more present in that ranking this season. In standard leagues, running backs can be used in those slots, and some will rank higher.

Top tier tight ends like the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski may break into the top 20, especially during a New England receiver drought, but typically they will haul in less touches than backs and receivers.

Here's a look at the top 50 flex players in both standard and points-per-reception leagues for Week 2, along with some analysis on a few players.

Standard

1. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns

2. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills

3. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

5. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills

6. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers

7. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns

8. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans

9. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys

10. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams

11. RB Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots

12. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys

13. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

14. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giants

15. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers

16. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

17. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings

18. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars

19. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

20. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams

21. RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

22. WR T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Washington Redskins

23. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) at Seattle Seahawks

24. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers

25. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens

26. WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions) at. San Francisco 49ers

27. RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

28. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans

29. RB Jay Ajayi (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

31. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens

32. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

33. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders

34. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos

35. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Indianapolis Colts

36. WR Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

37. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at San Francisco 49ers

38. RB Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings

39. RB Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders

40. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Seattle Seahawks

41. RB Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets

42. RB Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) at Cincinnati Bengals

43. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

44. WR Phillip Dorsett (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars

45. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. RB T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots

47. RB Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers

48. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers

49. RB Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs.Indianapolis

50. WR Kenny Stills (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets

Analysis

Alvin Kamara had a breakout performance for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, with 141 total yards and three touchdowns. Going up against a Cleveland Browns defense that allowed James Conner 192 yards and two touchdowns, Kamara has the potential to have another outstanding performance for the Saints.

Kamara's teammate Michael Thomas is a safe bet in Week 2 as well, after coming off a 180 yard and one touchdown game. The Browns gave up more than 300 passing yards last week, so Thomas may have another monster week.

Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon are also poised to have a successful second week as they face the Buffalo Bills, who suffered a devastating 3-47 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

While Leonard Fournette remains day-to-day with a minor right hamstring injury, his status in Jacksonville's upcoming game against New England remains unclear. However, if Fournette were to play, New England's weak rushing defense could provide an opportunity for the young running back to shine in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

The Philadelphia Eagles' passing game was not at its best in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Nelson Agholor caught eight of his 10 targets, but for only 33 yards. However, against a Tampa Bay passing defense that was the worst in the league last week, Agholor's many targets could turn into increased yards and touchdowns this week.

All defense stats courtesy of ESPN.

Points-Per-Reception

1. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

2. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns

3. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills

4. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills

6. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers

7. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns

8. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans

9. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys

10. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams

11. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers

12. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

13. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys

14. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

15. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars

16. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giants

17. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings

18. RB Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots

19. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams

20. WR T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Washington Redskins

21. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) at Seattle Seahawks

22. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers

23. WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions) at. San Francisco 49ers

24. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

25. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

26. RB Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs. Indianapolis Colts

27. RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

28. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens

29. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

30. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens

31. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders

32. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos

33. RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

34. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at New Orleans Saints

36. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans

37. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Indianapolis Colts

38. WR Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at San Francisco 49ers

40. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

41. RB Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings

42. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

43. WR Phillip Dorsett (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars

44. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers

45. WR Corey Davis (Tennessee Titans) vs. Houston Texans

46. RB Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders

47. WR Kenny Stills (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets

48. WR Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars

49. RB T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots

50. RB Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets

Analysis

All but one of the same players dominate the top 20 in both points-per-reception and standard leagues. The variation between these two lists lies in the ranking. While running backs take the top three spots in standard leagues, wide receivers fill the top three spots in points-per-reception.

From then on, wide receivers dominate the list, although running backs who excel in short-passes can also be seen high on the list.

Besides the aforementioned Gurley, Kamara and Johnson, runnings backs Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, and Christina McCaffrey join them as top points-per-reception rushers.

A player who noticeably jumped up in the rankings between the different leagues, from 49th to 26th, is Washington Redskins' Chris Thompson. In addition to his 65 rushing yards, Thompson scored a touchdown and had 63 receiving yards on six catches, making him a more valuable points-per-reception running back.