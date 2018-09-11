Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 Outlook

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex and PPR Top 50 OutlookSeptember 11, 2018
Despite the two lists below detailing the top 50 running backs, wide receivers and tight ends for both points-per-reception and standard leagues in Week 2, you'll notice little change in the number of running backs from one to the other.
For standard leagues, there are nine running backs in the top 20. Surprisingly, this number is the same for points-per-reception leagues.
While the 11 wide receivers present in the top 20 vary in ranking between the different leagues, the numbers go to show how strong the rushing game is this season. Running backs, such as Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley, David Johnson, and more, are becoming invaluable as short pass catchers, functioning as high-scoring points-per-reception running backs.
Wide receivers are still the way to go in points-per-reception leagues, but the top running backs are more present in that ranking this season. In standard leagues, running backs can be used in those slots, and some will rank higher.
Top tier tight ends like the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski may break into the top 20, especially during a New England receiver drought, but typically they will haul in less touches than backs and receivers.
Here's a look at the top 50 flex players in both standard and points-per-reception leagues for Week 2, along with some analysis on a few players.
Standard
1. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns
2. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills
3. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals
4. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
5. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills
6. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers
7. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns
8. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans
9. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys
10. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams
11. RB Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots
12. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys
13. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons
14. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giants
15. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers
16. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers
17. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings
18. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars
19. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers
20. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams
21. RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers
22. WR T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Washington Redskins
23. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) at Seattle Seahawks
24. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers
25. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens
26. WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions) at. San Francisco 49ers
27. RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
28. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans
29. RB Jay Ajayi (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
31. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens
32. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
33. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders
34. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos
35. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Indianapolis Colts
36. WR Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at San Francisco 49ers
38. RB Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings
39. RB Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders
40. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Seattle Seahawks
41. RB Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets
42. RB Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) at Cincinnati Bengals
43. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals
44. WR Phillip Dorsett (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars
45. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46. RB T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots
47. RB Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers
48. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers
49. RB Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs.Indianapolis
50. WR Kenny Stills (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets
Analysis
Alvin Kamara had a breakout performance for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, with 141 total yards and three touchdowns. Going up against a Cleveland Browns defense that allowed James Conner 192 yards and two touchdowns, Kamara has the potential to have another outstanding performance for the Saints.
Kamara's teammate Michael Thomas is a safe bet in Week 2 as well, after coming off a 180 yard and one touchdown game. The Browns gave up more than 300 passing yards last week, so Thomas may have another monster week.
Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon are also poised to have a successful second week as they face the Buffalo Bills, who suffered a devastating 3-47 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.
While Leonard Fournette remains day-to-day with a minor right hamstring injury, his status in Jacksonville's upcoming game against New England remains unclear. However, if Fournette were to play, New England's weak rushing defense could provide an opportunity for the young running back to shine in an AFC Championship Game rematch.
The Philadelphia Eagles' passing game was not at its best in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Nelson Agholor caught eight of his 10 targets, but for only 33 yards. However, against a Tampa Bay passing defense that was the worst in the league last week, Agholor's many targets could turn into increased yards and touchdowns this week.
All defense stats courtesy of ESPN.
Points-Per-Reception
1. WR Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
2. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns
3. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills
4. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals
5. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Buffalo Bills
6. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers
7. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns
8. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans
9. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys
10. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams
11. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers
12. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons
13. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Dallas Cowboys
14. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers
15. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars
16. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. New York Giants
17. WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings
18. RB Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots
19. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams
20. WR T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Washington Redskins
21. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) at Seattle Seahawks
22. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers
23. WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions) at. San Francisco 49ers
24. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
25. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers
26. RB Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs. Indianapolis Colts
27. RB James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
28. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens
29. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
30. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Baltimore Ravens
31. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders
32. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos
33. RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers
34. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at New Orleans Saints
35. WR Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos
36. RB Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Tennessee Titans
37. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Indianapolis Colts
38. WR Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at San Francisco 49ers
40. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41. RB Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Minnesota Vikings
42. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals
43. WR Phillip Dorsett (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars
44. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Pittsburgh Steelers
45. WR Corey Davis (Tennessee Titans) vs. Houston Texans
46. RB Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders
47. WR Kenny Stills (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets
48. WR Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars
49. RB T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. New England Patriots
50. RB Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets
Analysis
All but one of the same players dominate the top 20 in both points-per-reception and standard leagues. The variation between these two lists lies in the ranking. While running backs take the top three spots in standard leagues, wide receivers fill the top three spots in points-per-reception.
From then on, wide receivers dominate the list, although running backs who excel in short-passes can also be seen high on the list.
Besides the aforementioned Gurley, Kamara and Johnson, runnings backs Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, and Christina McCaffrey join them as top points-per-reception rushers.
A player who noticeably jumped up in the rankings between the different leagues, from 49th to 26th, is Washington Redskins' Chris Thompson. In addition to his 65 rushing yards, Thompson scored a touchdown and had 63 receiving yards on six catches, making him a more valuable points-per-reception running back.
