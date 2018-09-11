Week 2 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While a league's annual fantasy football draft is the main event, it's what an owner does on the waiver wire throughout the course of the season that can lead to a championship.

Maybe you're streaming the quarterback position until Carson Wentz returns and looking for a new starter at the position. Or maybe you're the unfortunate owner of Delanie Walker and now in search of a new tight end. And regardless of what your roster looks like now, you can never have too many solid running back and receiver options.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the top waiver-wire targets at each position for Week 2. The list was limited to players who are less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues:

Week 2 Waiver-Wire Targets

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4 percent)

QB Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (6 percent)

QB Case Keenum, Denver Broncos (26 percent)

QB Eli Manning, New York Giants (26 percent)

QB Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns (7 percent)

RB Austin Ekeler, San Diego Chargers (17 percent)

RB Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (6 percent)

RB James White, New England Patriots (49 percent)

RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts (35 percent)

RB T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars (16 percent)

WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (5 percent)

WR Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets (8 percent)

WR Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints (17 percent)

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30 percent)

WR Brandon Marshall, Seattle Seahawks (9 percent)

TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (3 percent)

TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (34 percent)

TE Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints (39 percent)

DST Chicago Bears (49 percent)

K Caleb Sturgis, Los Angeles Chargers (4 percent)

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Cleveland Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

As long as Tyrod Taylor keeps playing like he did in Week 1, Cleveland Browns fans will be content with No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield watching from the sidelines.

Acquired from the Buffalo Bills during the offseason in exchange for a third-round pick, Taylor led to the Browns to a 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his debut. For a team that's gone 1-31 the past two seasons, that's not a disappointing result by any stretch.

Taylor passed for 197 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also doing significant damage on the ground with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.



A favorable matchup awaits in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers allowed 38 points to Kansas City in Week 1, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completing 15 of 27 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns while also adding 21 yards rushing.

A 20-point fantasy week in standard leagues seems well within reach for Taylor in Week 2.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

If your league's Leonard Fournette owner didn't snag T.J. Yeldon late as a handcuff, it's time to sprint to the waiver wire.

Fournette left Sunday's game midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury and didn't return. He's currently listed as day-to-day.

"Doc said it's a minor hamstring injury so we're just going to treat it during the week," head coach Doug Marrone told reporters. "If he's ready to go we'll ease him back in there and see how he feels."

So even if he is able to suit up next week, it sounds like he won't be shouldering the full load.



Meanwhile, Yeldon stepped in and rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries, and added three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Yeldon is especially valuable in PPR leagues, as he was targeted seven times out of the backfield on Sunday and has always been a reliable pass-catcher.

The Jaguars will take on the New England Patriots in Week 2. They allowed 167 yards rushing at a 4.9 yards per carry clip against Lamar Miller and the Houston Texas in their opener.

Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

For a rookie quarterback like Sam Darnold, a big part of finding early success is building chemistry with the receiving corps.

He has just one game under his belt, but it already looks like Quincy Enunwa is his favorite target.

Darnold attempted 21 passes against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 10 of which were directed toward Enunwa. The 6'2" target hauled in six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

"Quincy did a heck of a job," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "He blocks, he catches, he runs short and deep routes. It’s exciting to have him in there because he brings a different element and picks everybody up when he’s over there."

Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing neck surgery during camp, but he was a player on the rise pre-injury. He started 13 games in 2016 and caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns.

Even if Jermaine Kearse plays next week after missing the Jets' first game, Enunwa should still have plenty of value as both a safety blanket over the middle and a red-zone target.

Benjamin Watson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Bill Feig/Associated Press

At 38 years old and in his 14th season, Benjamin Watson remains a steady pass-catching option at the tight end position.

Watson returned to New Orleans during the offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He played with the Saints for three seasons prior to joining the Ravens, with his best season as a pro coming in 2015 when he caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Drew Brees can still sling it with the best of them, and the Saints are getting ready to face a Browns team that allowed Steelers tight end Jesse James to catch three passes for 60 yards.

If nothing else, Watson is a high floor play who looks like a safe bet for at least four or five points in standard leagues. And there's always the upside for more if he can get into the end zone.