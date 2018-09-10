Philip Rivers Praises Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes After Huge Week 1 Performance

Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Right Arrow Icon

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was complimentary of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after their Week 1 matchup, saying he believes he has a chance to be a "really, really, really awesome player."

The second-year quarterback was lights-out against Los Angeles, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers and displaying the elite arm strength that made him the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

While Mahomes has room to grow—he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes in the 38-28 win—it was an excellent overall start for Mahomes in his first season as Kansas City's starter.