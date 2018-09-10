Philip Rivers Praises Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes After Huge Week 1 Performance

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was complimentary of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after their Week 1 matchup, saying he believes he has a chance to be a "really, really, really awesome player."  

The second-year quarterback was lights-out against Los Angeles, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers and displaying the elite arm strength that made him the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. 

While Mahomes has room to grow—he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes in the 38-28 win—it was an excellent overall start for Mahomes in his first season as Kansas City's starter. 

