NFL Predictions Week 2: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

The odds for Week 2 in the NFL suggest a few blowouts will occur.

As of Tuesday, one-fourth of the favorites are favored by six points or more, including a double-digit line in favor of the Los Angeles Rams.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are both expected by the oddsmakers to win with ease at home, while the Los Angeles Chargers hold an ambitious line for their trip to Buffalo.

The lines will fluctuate a bit from now until Sunday, but based off what we saw in Week 1, the favorites aren't guaranteed to come out on top.

NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds

Picks against the spread in bold.

Thursday, September 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati (Even)

Sunday, September 16

Houston at Tennessee (No odds available)

Cleveland at New Orleans (-8)

Minnesota at Green Bay (-1.5)

Carolina at Atlanta (-6)

Indianapolis at Washington (-5.5)

Philadelphia (-3) at Tampa Bay

Kansas City at Pittsburgh (-5)

Miami (-1.5) at New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers (-7) at Buffalo

Detroit at San Francisco (-3)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5)

Oakland at Denver (-4.5)

New England (-2) at Jacksonville

New York Giants at Dallas (-3)

Monday, September 17

Seattle at Chicago (-3)

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Projections

New Orleans Rebounds From Embarrassing Opener

The New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns were involved in two of the most bizarre Week 1 games, and they'll both be forced to rebound in the Superdome in Week 2.

The Saints were supposed to be one of the easiest favorites to bet on opening weekend, as they were a 10-point favorite against a Tampa Bay team led by backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Instead of cruising to a victory, the Saints were down by 24 points in the second half before an unsuccessful comeback left them with a 48-40 defeat in NFC South play.

Cleveland came away with more positives than New Orleans in Week 1, but it still left the field disappointed following a 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You could argue the Browns enter Week 2 with more confidence and momentum than the Saints because they didn't lose for once.

Since both teams have plenty to prove in Week 2, the game could be one of the most intriguing ones of the weekend slate.

The oddsmakers are still high on the Saints, as they opened as a 7.5-point favorite, which shows confidence in the Saints' home-field advantage and a lack of trust in how competitive the Browns can be.

While it may be easy to believe Drew Brees has had a good amount of success against the Browns, he's 3-3 in his career versus Cleveland and the AFC North is the only division he has a losing record against.

If you want to throw faith behind the Browns, you're a believer in their defense, as Cleveland forced six turnovers in Week 1.

However, the argument against Hue Jackson and Co. is the lack of production from the skill position players, as quarterback Tyrod Taylor accounted for 274 of the team's 327 total yards.

If Taylor is able to spread the ball around the field against the Saints defense, the Browns stand a chance, but until they prove they can win, the Browns shouldn't be picked to win.

Chargers Haunt The Bills Again

Everyone remembers what happened the last time the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills stepped on a football field together.

Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half in a 54-24 defeat at StubHub Center

The 30-point loss will weigh heavily on the minds of the teams and bettors ahead of the Week 2 meeting at New Era Field.

Peterman and the Bills produced a brutal performance in Week 1 in a 47-3 loss to the Ravens in which Peterman completed five of his 18 passes for 24 yards.

On the 61 plays the Bills had in Week 1, they totaled 153 total yards, which equates to 2.5 yards per play.

Given how poor the Bills performed Sunday, the oddsmakers are leaning in the Chargers' direction, and they've done so emphatically.

The Chargers open as 7.5-point road favorites, which is something you rarely see throughout the 17-week regular season.

Despite falling at home in Week 1 to Kansas City, the Chargers put up 541 total yards, including 424 passing yards out of Philip Rivers.

The combination of the Chargers' offensive explosivity and the Bills' putrid handling of the ball set the tone for a blowout win from Anthony Lynn's team.

In most cases, we'd argue against such a heavy road favorite, but until the Bills prove they're competent on offense, the Chargers are the pick.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

