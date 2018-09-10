Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Jimmy Graham Fantasy Outlook After Week 1

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Week 1 saw Aaron Rodgers lead the Green Bay Packers to a 20-point second-half comeback on one leg in a 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

It also offered us a window into the Packers' receiving hierarchy.

Randall Cobb had one of the best games of his career, recording nine receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. He took the game-winning touchdown 75 yards to the house.

Rodgers focused his targets almost entirely on Cobb, Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams. Big offseason signing Jimmy Graham finished with just eight yards on two grabs, and it's becoming clear Rodgers is never going to use the tight end spot consistently.

Cobb was probably owned in your league in Week 1, but not enthusiastically. He has just one 1,000-yard receiving year in his career and posted fewer than 700 yards receiving in each of the last two years.

The final numbers on Cobb are a little misleading. More than half of his yards came on a 75-yard big play he's unlikely to match the rest of the season. It was the longest grab of his career, and Rodgers seems to view him as an underneath security blanket.

The eight catches for 67 yards Cobb had before his long touchdown are a more realistic barometer. He's a borderline WR2 in PPR leagues. In standards, he's a flex play you just hope finishes the season with eight to 10 touchdowns.

But the hesitancy about playing him should be over; he's an every-week option this season.

Allison (five catches, 69 yards, one touchdown) has more big-play potential, but we need to see him do it consistently. Rodgers is awesome, and it's good to have guys who are, you know, catching passes from him. That said, Allison is a former undrafted free agent who has never topped 23 receptions in a season.

That's...not the most reliable type of player. He's addable in most formats if you have the room. Just don't go dumping an actual player for the Packers' third-best receiver. They're not going to be coming back from three touchdowns down every week.