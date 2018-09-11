Report Card Grades for NFL's Most Notable Rookie Debuts

0 of 14

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Several rookies started Sunday what they hope to become successful NFL careers. Sometimes, such journeys start with a shining performance. For others, there are rough first days filled with mistakes and hard lessons.

Front offices spend countless hours vetting Day 1 draft picks, players expected to make immediate impacts. After watching these high-profile rookies during the preseason against backups with basic game plans, we itch to see them perform when the games count.

Without overreacting to Week 1, let's take a look at the notable debuts by first-rounders. For cases such as that of Baker Mayfield, who didn't see action, there's a separate category for omissions.

Three of the five quarterbacks picked within the top 32 played during the opening week. Aside from the signal-callers, let's check out grades for the top 10 draft picks and notable performances from the biggest names among the first-rounders.