NFL Week 2 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

The 1993 Dallas Cowboys gave up 35 points in Week 1 to a Washington Redskins team that eventually finished 4-12. The 2003 New England Patriots lost their opening game 31-0. The 2007 New York Giants defense allowed 45 points to the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Those three teams have a common thread outside of getting crushed in Week 1 openers: They each rebounded and won the Super Bowl. In fact, the Cowboys and Giants teams also lost their Week 2 contests as well.

Therefore, it's not the end of the world if your team lost in Week 1. On paper, some first-game losers look like they are due for bounce-backs in Week 2.

Here's a look at three 0-1 teams predicted to win their next matchups, alongside score picks.

NFL Week 2 Picks

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5, 44 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: CIN 21, BAL 20

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5, 44 O/U): CAR 20, ATL 17

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-8, 50 O/U): NO 30, CLE 20

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (No Line): HOU 23, TEN 10

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-5, 47.5 O/U): WSH 27, IND 23

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5, 49.5 O/U): PIT 31, KC 24

Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 44 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: LAC 31, BUF 10

Miami Dolphins (-1.5) at New York Jets: NYJ 20, MIA 17

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1.5): GB 24, MIN 23

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: PHI 31, TB 13

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-10): LAR 34, ARI 14

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-3): SF 27, DET 20

New England Patriots (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: JAX 20, NE 17

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4.5): DEN 24, OAK 20

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 44.5 O/U): NYG 24, DAL 14

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3): CHI 27, SEA 17

The Houston Texans were always a step or two behind against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they ended up losing just 27-20. That was with quarterback Deshaun Watson having an off game in his return after missing the second half of last season with a torn ACL.

It's possible Watson needed to shake off some rust after being out of regular-season action for so long, but he's certainly capable of getting back to his old form in future games.

One of those successful outputs could take place against a Tennessee Titans team that did not fare well in any of the game's three phrases versus the Miami Dolphins. Of note, Miami wideout Kenny Stills beat the secondary deep twice with two touchdown receptions. For the day, he finished with four catches for 106 yards.

Stills is an underrated deep threat who may break out this season, but if the Titans had issues with him, they are almost guaranteed bigger problems against Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who is one of the best pass-catchers in football.

The former Clemson star had 96 catches for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns last year and could dominate a Titans defense that looks shaky to start.

Look for the Watson-Hopkins combination to lead Houston to victory.

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Buffalo Bills 54-24 last year in one of the season's biggest blowouts.

Although the Bolts may not have edge-rusher Joey Bosa (foot injury) for this game, they still hold a significant edge against a Bills team that just lost to the Baltimore Ravens 47-3.

The Bills offense looks like it's going to have trouble scoring all year after losing quarterback Tyrod Taylor and three starting offensive linemen in the offseason.

On defense, the secondary had trouble against a Ravens passing attack that looks promising but likely isn't in the same league as L.A., which boasts superstar wide receiver Keenan Allen and promising second-year pro Mike Williams, who was drafted seventh overall in 2017 but missed most of last season with injuries.

A healthy Williams looked great against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, hauling in five passes for 81 yards.

Granted, it's never easy for a West Coast team to travel to the East Coast and play a 1 p.m. ET game, but the mismatch here looks so severe on paper that it's hard to back the Bills in any capacity.

Expect a comfortable Chargers win.

The New York Giants hung tough with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 but lost a close one, 20-15.

The difference in the game was the line-of-scrimmage battle when Big Blue was on offense, as the Jags defensive line was too much for the New York offensive line to handle.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley dazzled on a tough 68-yard touchdown run, but he was often getting hit behind the line of scrimmage on his other runs.

New York doesn't get a huge reprieve against a Dallas Cowboys defense that boasts one of the best edge-rushers in football (Demarcus Lawrence), but the Jags defensive line is in a class of its own. Therefore, Barkley may find more room to run.

Otherwise, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will be a tough cover against a young Cowboys secondary. The 25-year-old, who missed nearly all of last season with an ankle injury, looked like his old self as he caught 11 passes for 111 yards against arguably the best secondary in football in Jacksonville.

Together, the Barkley-Beckham combination should win some games nearly on their own. Look for one of those victories to occur Sunday against Dallas.