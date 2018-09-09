Titans vs. Dolphins Longest Game in NFL History After 2 Weather Delays

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans scrambles against William Hayes #95 of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
Marc Serota/Getty Images

After two extended weather delays, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will take part in the longest game in NFL history. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Sunday's game broke the five-hour, 16-minute mark set by the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post provided a breakdown of the game that began at 1 p.m. ET:

The game restarted for the second time just before 7 p.m. ET after lightning cleared the area.

To make matters worse, the play on the field wasn't all that great before delays with the Dolphins leading 7-3 at halftime.

Considering the rain, the lack of scoring and the long delays, anyone still at the stadium deserves a medal or at least a free hot dog.

