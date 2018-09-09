Aaron Colvin Rips Refs for Call on Rob Gronkowski Catch in Texans vs. Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive back Aaron Colvin was not happy with the officiating after his team's season-opening 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a long reception before halftime that helped the victors sustain a drive, although it appeared as if the pass should have been ruled incomplete. Colvin insinuated poor calls are something teams have to deal with when they play the Patriots.

"It's tough, man, but I mean we're playing in New England. So you know what that means," he said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Colvin was upset with the officiating, but the Texans struggled to deal with Gronkowski throughout the game. The five-time Pro Bowler finished with seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, which came on New England's second possession and put the Texans into comeback mode for the rest of the game.

Houston climbed within seven with less than three minutes remaining and had one final chance, but Deshaun Watson's Hail Mary fell incomplete.

Despite the complaints about the officials from Houston's side, each team was penalized six times. It wasn't as if the Patriots gained a significant advantage from one-sided officiating throughout the contest, and head coach Bill O'Brien didn't exactly take steps to ensure a review of the Gronkowski catch in question.

"It's not my job to call a timeout there to make (the officials') job easier," he said of the play, per Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle.

O'Brien didn't take the timeout or earn the victory, meaning the Patriots took their first step toward a potential fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. Gronkowski torched Houston's defense throughout the day, which likely contributed to Colvin's frustration.