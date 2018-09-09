Colin Kaepernick Praises Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson for Kneeling During Anthem

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick isn’t on an NFL roster, but he recognized there are still some players in the league carrying on his cause.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) noted Kenny Stills and Albert Watson of the Miami Dolphins were the only two NFL players to protest racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in the early Sunday games, and Kaepernick responded accordingly by praising them and saying they "continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!":

Former 49ers defensive back Eric Reid, who also knelt during the anthem alongside Kaepernick, responded with the same message:

According to the AP, a number of other players took action during the anthem even though they didn't kneel. Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin raised a fist, while Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith Jr. remained in the locker room at their game during the anthem.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the anthem when he was on the 49ers in 2016. He opted out of his contract in 2017 and hasn't signed anywhere else since, which led to him filing a collusion grievance against the league.

Arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank ruled there was sufficient evidence for the grievance to go to a full hearing.

Kaepernick isn't on a team, but he is the face of Nike's 30th-anniversary "Just Do It" campaign this year:

As for the NFL and kneeling during the anthem, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the league isn't planning on adopting an official policy for what players should do during the song for at least this season.