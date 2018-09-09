NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening Games

NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening GamesSeptember 9, 2018
NFL football is back! And that means you're probably already sweating out a Week 1 matchup in your fantasy league.
Who were the biggest stars of the opening weekend? Are there any breakout players you can target going forward?
For answers to those questions and more, scroll below for the results and biggest fantasy performances for every game that's been played so far.
|Week 1 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Falcons
|12-18
|Eagles
|Jay Ajayi
|62 rush yds, 2 TD
|Jaguars
|20-15
|Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|106 rush yds, TD, 2 rec, 22 yds
|Bills
|3-47
|Ravens
|Joe Flacco
|25-of-34, 236 yds, 3 TD
|Buccaneers
|48-40
|Saints
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|21-of-28, 417 yds, 4 TD, 36 rush yds, TD
|49ers
|16-24
|Vikings
|Kirk Cousins
|20-of-36, 244 yds, 2 TD, 26 rush yds
|Texans
|20-27
|Patriots
|Tom Brady
|26-of-39, 277 yds, 3 TD, INT
|Bengals
|34-23
|Colts
|Joe Mixon
|95 rush yds, TD, 5 rec, 54 yds
|Steelers
|21-21
|Browns
|James Conner
|135 rush yds, 2 TD, 5 rec, 57 yds
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Wait, who?
That's right. Ryan Fitzpatrick burst onto the 2018 scene in the absence of suspended starter Jameis Winston, posting a ridiculous 417 yards and five touchdowns (four through the air and one on the ground) on 21-of-28 passing. A few of his throwing strikes were bombs, like this one shared by the NFL:
NFL @NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the @buccaneers CANNOT be stopped right now. ANOTHER TD pass to @DeSeanJackson11! 📺: FOX #GoBucs #Kickoff2018 https://t.co/IfdQp3zCbo
You don't want to overreact to the first game of the season, but if Fitzpatrick is anywhere near this productive for the rest of Winston's suspension (two more games after this week), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have a decision to make.
"[If] Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Griffin, whoever it is, is playing lights-out, I don't think it's fair right now just to say, 'Yes, automatically, [Jameis] is going to be the guy,'" Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said prior to Fitzpatrick's huge Week 1, per National Football Post. "Now, he may be. [Tampa Bay coach] Dirk [Koetter] and I—Dirk in particular—he's got some time to think about that."
Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara picked up right where he left off at the end of 2017, scoring a whopping 33 points in standard leagues and clearing 40 in point-per-reception formats in his 2018 debut.
Kamara was fourth in the NFL in PPR-league points in 2017, per Pro Football Reference, trailing only Todd Gurley, Russell Wilson and Le'Veon Bell. And it looks like he could be in for another big year, especially if he's the primary goal-line option during Mark Ingram's suspension, as he was in this play:
NFL @NFL
Brees lined up out wide. Taysom Hill at QB. Handoff to @A_kamara6. And... SIX! #GoSaints #TBvsNO https://t.co/ww4VyJYuaz
Three touchdowns, a two-point conversion and 141 yards from scrimmage sounds absurd, but with his skill and this offense, he could stack up several 20-plus-point games.
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley lived up to the top billing he had going into the draft, totaling 106 rushing yards on 18 carries and scoring one touchdown in Week 1.
And his first career touchdown was a monster, as seen on the league's Twitter feed:
NFL @NFL
WELCOME TO THE NFL, @SAQUON! 🔥 1st TD of his career! 📺: FOX #GiantsPride #Kickoff2018 https://t.co/Pl5gOvEhAB
With Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants may have one of the league's most dynamic running back/wide receiver combos. And each should help keep defenses honest for the other. If Beckham's presence means opponents can't stack the box against the Giants, Barkley could have plenty of big games this year.
James Conner
Le'Veon who?
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner may have inadvertently put a dent in Le'Veon Bell's holdout argument, tallying 135 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, five receptions and 57 yards.
The NFL shared one of his scores:
NFL @NFL
To the house! @JamesConner_ finds the end zone again for the @steelers! 📺: CBS #HereWeGo #Kickoff2018 https://t.co/j89AIeNegO
No, Conner may not have the same talent as Bell, but he may have showed a bit of why the Steelers are frustrated with the holdout back. It takes a lot of guys to make for a successful season for a runner. And Pittsburgh's line showed how much it does for its backs.
The Saints may have dropped the season opener to Tampa, but you can't blame the offense. In addition to Kamara's monster line, Drew Brees went for 439 yards and three touchdowns on 37-of-45 passing. And he helped Michael Thomas have a huge game too, especially in PPR leagues, thanks to 16 connections with the receiver.
If New Orleans' defense puts the team in a lot of come-from-behind situations like it did this Sunday, Brees could be in for another monster season.
