Schefter: NFL Not Expected to Implement New National Anthem Policy in 2018

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) and teammates stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The NFL will not enter the new season with a national anthem policy in place, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. 

According to that report, "The new policy is going to be no policy—at least for this season, according to sources. Too many people have stances too strong to figure out a compromise, although talks will continue."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

