Serena Williams Penalized for Calling Umpire 'Thief' Amid Controversial US Open

Serena Williams didn't take kindly to a rules violation in Saturday's 2018 U.S. Open women's singles final against Naomi Osaka at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

In the second set, chair umpire Carlos Ramos assessed Williams with a violation after he said she received illegal coaching from her player's box. The 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't agree with the call.

"I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose," she said, per the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg. "I'm just letting you know."

During the broadcast, ESPN analyst Chris Evert said she believed Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was instructing her to get to the net with more frequency (h/t SportsNet New York's Adam Zagoria). ThinkProgress' Lindsay Gibbs also thought the violation was warranted:

The violation again became an issue later in the set. Williams slammed her racket on the court after losing serve in the fifth game. As a result of the racket smash, the chair umpire awarded Osaka the first point of the sixth game.

Williams again directed her ire toward the umpire, per CNN's Jill Martin:

Things escalated further from there, with Williams exchanging more words with Ramos, per the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham:

Ramos then served Williams with a game penalty, awarding the eighth game to Osaka, giving her a 5-3 lead in the second set.

Williams held serve to stay alive in the ninth game, but Osaka eventually took the set 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam title.