Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Dominates New Mexico with 3 TD, 253-Yard Day

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor sent his Heisman Trophy stock climbing in Saturday's 45-14 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

Taylor ran the ball 33 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Melvin Gordon had been the last Badgers running back to finish with at least 250 yards (251 yards in a 2015 Outback Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers).

Taylor now has 398 yards and five touchdowns through two games, and he's averaging an impressive 7.8 yards per carry.

Entering this week's action, Taylor was fifth in the Heisman betting odds (+1000). When the Week 3 odds are unveiled, don't be surprised if Taylor has risen a spot or two on the list.