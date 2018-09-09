NFL Predictions Week 1: Picks and Odds Advice for Opening Schedule

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Meaningful NFL football is finally back in our lives, and Week 1 provides an exciting slate of games.

Six of the 13 games Sunday feature a spread of three or fewer points, which means we should have a number of fun showdowns that could go down to the wire.

Picking Week 1 games is always difficult because we're essentially still watching preseason football. The first unit gets so little action during the actual preseason that many teams are still ironing out some kinks in early September—just look at the Atlanta Falcons' red-zone struggles Thursday night as a prime example.

So entering the first week of action, set your expectations accordingly and prepare to be surprised. The key to having a successful week is knowing which games have a wide range of potential outcomes and simply avoiding those matchups.

With that in mind, here are selections for each games against the spread, followed by a breakdown of three of Week 1's most intriguing games.

Buccaneers at Saints (-9.5)

49ers at Vikings (-6.5)

Bills at Ravens (-7.5)

Jaguars (-3) at Giants

Texans at Patriots (-6)

Titans (-1) at Dolphins

Bengals at Colts (-2.5)

Steelers (-4) at Browns

Chiefs at Chargers (-3)

Redskins at Cardinals (-1)

Seahawks at Broncos (-3)

Cowboys at Panthers (-3)

Bears at Packers (-7)

Jets at Lions (-6.5)

Rams (-4.5) at Raiders

Predicted winners against the spread are in bold. Spread information according to OddsShark.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5)

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

This is a large spread in the NFL, especially in a matchup between two divisional rivals. However, all the stars align for the New Orleans Saints, and it should lead to an easy double-digit win.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without quarterback Jameis Winston, who is serving a three-game suspension to start the season. That means the 35-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick will have the task of keeping pace with Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Unfortunately for Fitzpatrick, he will likely need to put a big number on the scoreboard for the Buccaneers to have a shot in this one. In 2017, the Bucs defense ranked dead last in points allowed on the road, giving up an average of 29.3 points per game in their eight road contests, which included a 30-10 loss in New Orleans.

The key to this matchup could be whether the Buccaneers can establish their rushing attack of Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones and Jacquizz Rodgers. Tampa Bay ranked 27th in rushing offense in 2017 and was 2-11 when rushing for under 100 yards a season ago.

Prediction: Saints 31, Buccaneers 17

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3)

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Despite an inconsistent performance from C.J. Anderson a season ago, the Denver Broncos still finished with the league's 12th-ranked rushing offense. This year, Anderson has been replaced by rookie Royce Freeman, and it should lead to an even more potent rushing attack in Denver.

With a balanced offense led by Freeman and new quarterback Case Keenum, the Broncos will be a challenge for the new-look Seattle Seahawks defense.

The Seattle defense was vulnerable at times last season, allowing 30 or more points in five games, the most since Pete Carroll's first season at the helm in 2010.

With sweeping personnel changes across the defensive depth chart, the Seahawks defense could suffer some growing pains this season as Carroll attempts to rebuild the once-dominant unit. Perhaps he will figure it out at some point this year, but it's tough to bet on them early in 2018, especially on the road.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Seahawks 17

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers back for the Packers, it would be easy to assume the Green Bay Packers will roll over the rebuilding Chicago Bears. However, this Bears offense has the potential to be one of the most improved units in league and should be able to score enough to keep this one interesting.

Mitchell Trubisky would have been expected to make strides entering his sophomore campaign regardless of the talent around him, but the additions of receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller and tight end Trey Burton could allow him to improve by leaps and bounds.

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff made a substantial jump during his sophomore year, and Bears fans have reason to hope for similar results for Trubisky.

Green Bay ranked 26th in the league in scoring defense a season ago and made minimal changes to the personnel on that side of the ball. So while Rodgers will likely lead the Pack to victory in this one, it could turn into a high-scoring affair with a closer-than-expected result.

Prediction: Packers 31, Bears 27