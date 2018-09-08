Antoine Griezmann on MLS Move: 'If Beckham Wants Me' I'll Go to Inter Miami

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid superstar and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has said he'd be open to joining David Beckham's new Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami if the England legend wants his services.

The Frenchman spoke to L'Equipe (h/t FourFourTwo) and said a future move to MLS would interest him, and he's particularly interested in two sunnier climates, one of which now houses Beckham's club:

"If Beckham wants me in his club then I'll go.

"I want to finish my career in the U.S. I don't know yet if it's going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. Two great cities.

"I like the mentality and the show culture of the U.S."

Beckham recently confirmed the name of the Miami club he began officially forming in 2013, which is scheduled to make its MLS debut in the 2020 season:

Griezmann is on the verge of his prime playing years after turning 27 in March, and it's unimaginable that he'd leave Europe for the United States in the foreseeable future, having signed a new contract earlier this year.

The striker ended months of speculation linking him with an Atletico exit by penning a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano until June 2023, at which point he'll be 32 years of age.

Barcelona and Manchester United were both associated with the France international before he confirmed his new contract in Madrid, per Sports Mediaset (h/t Calciomercato.com).

However, Griezmann was happy to commit himself to Los Rojiblancos:

This isn't the first time Diego Simeone's star man has teased the prospect of linking up with Beckham's Miami franchise with a future MLS switch.

Per Yahoo Sport UK in December 2016, he's long held such plans:

Griezmann is considered one of the best forwards on the planet and won the Silver Boot at this summer's World Cup, and he was selected fourth in UEFA's The Best Player awards in 2018.

France manager Didier Deschamps is among the attacker's biggest admirers, and the 49-year-old recently vouched for Griezmann as a more deserving recipient of FIFA's The Best accolade:

MLS fans can at least look forward to the prospect of having Griezmann among their ranks one day, and Inter Miami supporters will have special hope their club will be home to the France icon.