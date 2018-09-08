Hector Bellerin Says It Would Be 'Impossible' to Be an Openly Gay Footballer

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

With the amount of abuse Hector Bellerin receives online and in person, the Arsenal defender believes an openly gay player in world football would face too much backlash to handle.

"It is impossible that anybody could be openly gay in football," Bellerin said, per Matthew Syed of The Times.

He continued: "Some fans are not ready. When it happened in rugby with the Welsh player [Gareth Thomas], people respected the situation. The fans respected his decision. In football, the culture is different. It can be very personal, very nasty, particularly for players from the opposition team."

The 23-year-old, who has started each of the first four games for Arsenal this Premier League season at right-back, has deleted his Twitter account.

"People have called me 'lesbian' for growing my hair. There are other kinds of homophobic insults," Bellerin explained. "I have learnt to grow a thick skin, but it can affect you. Every now and again, you get a bit of self-doubt."

Players have come out since Thomas' announcement in 2009.

Liam Davis, for one, has said he hasn't seen much backlash. "Not once have I had a problem," he said last December, per Jim White of the Telegraph. "The game has been brilliant to me. As it would be to them."

Davis believes there are about 20 players across Europe who are hiding their sexuality.

There have been multiple players in Major League Soccer in the United States to announce they are gay, including most recently Collin Martin in June.

Still, homophobia remains a problem in the sport, with Mexico supporters using slurs in chants during a World Cup match this summer.