NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 2

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The NFL season is underway.

Week 1 of the 2018 season brought with it everything football fans have been craving since February. There was a playoff rematch in Philadelphia. The highest-scoring Week 1 game of the Super Bowl era. A wild comeback in Green Bay.

There was even a Week 1 tie.

The week's action gave fans their first in-depth look at this year's iteration of their favorite teams. It also gave Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport their first true glimpse into what those teams are made of. Who's for real? Who's a paper tiger? And which teams are just bad?

As they've been doing since the preseason, those intrepid scribes have gathered to rank the league's teams from worst to first—from No. 32 to No. 1.

And with the first week of games that count just about in the books, there was plenty of moving and shaking.