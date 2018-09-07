Former Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Arrested on Rape Charges

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested on rape charges early Friday morning, according to TMZ Sports.

He is being held at a Kansas detention center without bond.

This is just the latest run-in with the law for the 26-year-old.

TMZ Sports detailed in March 2016 that Randle was arrested six times over a 17-month stretch, having been accused of stealing underwear and cologne at a department store, marijuana possession and attempting to run people over with his car, among other things.

Randle faced 10 years in prison after he hit multiple people with his car after being kicked out of a party in 2016. Per TMZ, he was sentenced to five years of probation and assessed a $3,000 fine after being found guilty of aggravated battery, criminal threats and aggravated burglary in June.

Following the initial arrest, he spent time in jail and mental health facilities before he was declared mentally fit for his punishment.

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Randle spent over two years with Dallas before being released midway through the 2015 season as a result of his off-field issues. He ran for 822 yards and nine touchdowns in 35 career games.