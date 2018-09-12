Joey Bosa Reportedly Not Expected to Play in Week 2 Because of Foot Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills because of his foot injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Schefter noted Bosa visited a doctor Wednesday and was diagnosed with a bone bruise, an injury that could keep him out longer than just Week 2. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that it is considered to be a week-to-week injury and injured reserve does not appear to be necessary at this point.

Bosa is coming off a 2017 season in which he made the Pro Bowl for the first time. He finished the year with 70 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks.

His 2018 campaign didn't get off to a great start, as a foot injury dogged him throughout the preseason and kept him out for the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's impossible to understate Bosa's value to Los Angeles' defense. He was second in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 rankings of the top 4-3 defensive ends in 2017. His 23 career sacks entering 2018 were also 11th-most in NFL history through a player's first two years, per Pro Football Reference.

The Chargers still have Melvin Ingram on the right side of the line, but Bosa accounts for a lot of the team's pass-rushing threat. His absence will be felt in Los Angeles' front seven.